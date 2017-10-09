Could switching energy supplier save you cash?

The Consumer Council is encouraging local householders to shop around and save up to £145 a year on their electricity bill.

A Consumer Council survey, carried out earlier this year, revealed that 76 per cent of households in Lisburn and Castlereagh have not yet ‘switched on’ to switching energy supplier.

Speaking about switching energy supplier, Richard Williams, Head of Energy at The Consumer Council, said: “Over the last two years we have seen an increasing number of households making the switch.

“Heading in to the winter months and following recent tariff increases from Power NI and SSE Airtricity announcements, which came in to effect on October 1, now is a good time to check if you are on the best deal. We would especially like to see younger and older consumers shop around as our survey shows they are the least likely to switch.”

He continued: “It is very easy to see if you are getting the best deal, all you have to do is log on to The Consumer Council website and use our independent energy price comparison tool – www.consumercouncil.org.uk/energy/energy-price-comparison

“Simply follow the five step process by inputting your energy supplier, your payment method, the name of your tariff and your average bill amount, and then you will receive a list of current deals available. Even switching payment method or how you receive your bills could save you money.”

The Consumer Council has a range of resources and guides to help consumers switch energy supplier, which are available to download from www.consumercouncil.org.uk, or by calling freephone 0800 121 6022.