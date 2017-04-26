Conquer the Castle a great success

Record numbers attended Castle Gardens, Lisburn, last week to take part in the Conquer the Castle Obstacle Challenge.

Organised by the Council’s Sports Development Unit, the fun-filled obstacle course saw close to one hundred eager and enthusiastic children, as young as seven, run, scramble, crawl, climb, slide or swing their way through various obstacles situated throughout the course.

Speaking about the Conquer the Castle event, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “The event was absolutely brilliant and it was great to see so many children participating in what was a very challenging course.

“Everyone did extremely well and the atmosphere was fantastic.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated and commend the staff involved in making this event a roaring success,” concluded Councillor Morrow.

To acknowledge and celebrate completion of the Conquer the Castle event, each child was presented with a medal to mark their achievement.