Connor Streetreach brings their mission to the streets of Glenavy

Connor Streetreach is over for another year and the young people who brought mission to life on the streets of Glenavy and Crumlin over three days are having a well-earned rest.

This year, the diocesan youth council Engage Connor Youth partnered with Glenavy Parish, and the Streetreach hub from July 5-7 was the parish hall of St Aidan’s, Glenavy.

The Connor team was joined by a group of 27 young Americans and their leaders from Christ In Youth. Based in Missouri, most of the young people who joined the Connor group both at Summer Madness and Streetreach had travelled from Arkansas.

The young people spent the mornings at the St Aidan’s Halls, where after breakfast they were involved in worship, prayer and teaching. The Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev Alan joined them on the Thursday morning. Afternoon activities over the three days included running a kids’ club, handing out flyers, a litter pick, car wash, and spreading blessings, while evening activities included youth outreach, a mini carnival, a lads’ and dads’ night and a barbecue.

Streetreach finished with a service of praise and a chance to share stories as the young people thanked God for all He had done on the Friday evening.