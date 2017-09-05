Confiscation order against local woman

The Department for Communities Financial Investigation Unit obtained a Confiscation Order to the value of £3,000 against Maureen Gillen (38) of Cherry Mews, Dunmurry at Belfast Crown Court.

On May 16, the defendant pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming Income Support and Employment and Support Allowance and was sentenced to a six month prison sentence suspended for two years.

At the confiscation hearing the Court agreed that the loss to the Department through her criminal activity amounted to £14,475 and that the defendant had assets available to her amounting to £3,000. The Order was then granted in the amount of £3,000. The remaining money will be recovered by the Department.

The defendant must satisfy the Confiscation Order by December 5 or she will serve a two month prison sentence for non-payment of the order, which will remain payable.