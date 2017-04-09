Community in shock after death at Armagh Leisure Centre

Local community representatives have expressed their sympathies to the family of a young man who died in hospital after an earlier incident at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh.

The young man, who was in his early 20s, is understood to have taken unwell at the pool.

Staff tended to him at the leisure centre until paramedics arrived shortly before 9.30pm.

He was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital but, sadly, later died.

Sinn Fein councillor Darren McNally said the whole community is in shock following the incident.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. The whole community is in shock.”

SDLP councillor Maella Campbell said her thoughts and prayers were with the family of the young man and the staff who tried to help him at the time.

She paid tribute to their work and said they were “traumatised” at what had happened.

In a statement Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said they were “deeply saddened”.

It said: “We are deeply saddened that a young man died in Craigavon Area Hospital in the early hours of this morning following an incident at the Orchard Leisure Centre on Friday evening (April 7).

“This is devastating news and our deepest, most heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this time.

“All relevant authorities were immediately notified by the council and the PSNI has confirmed that it is not treating the death as suspicious.

“The centre will remain closed until further notice.”