Comic Con superheroes urged to take the bus

Heading to Comic Con next weekend? Translink have urged you to hop on public transport.

The popular and Marvel-lous Comic Con at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn is to be held on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June 2017!

A free Shuttle Bus will operate from/to Lisburn Train Station, North Circular Road (back of Train Station) and Eikon Exhibition Centre.

This service will run frequently across the two days (8am-6.30pm on Saturday 24 June and 9am-5.30pm on Sunday 25 June) and on a first come, first served basis.

If you are travelling by bus, Lisburn Buscentre is a short minute walk to the Train Station.