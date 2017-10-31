Collided with parked car and drove off

A female motorist who crashed into a parked vehicle in a Tesco car park and left without informing the owner has been fined

Leeann Connolly (37), of Maralin Avenue, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and report a damage only accident, which occurred on September 15, 2017.

The court heard the victim was in the Tesco store on that date and had requested CCTV footage from staff as they believed their car had been damaged by another vehicle. The footage showed the defendant driving into a space and colliding with the injured party’s vehicle before leaving.

A defending solicitor told Lisburn Magistrates’ Court that the defendant had been reversing into the parking space. Defence said that Connolly had a “totally clear record” and there were “no points on her licence.” District Judge Rosie Watters imposed five penalty points on Connolly’s licence and fined her £175.

Judge Watters told the court that she had been the victim of a similar incident, having found her car had been damaged whilst she was parked in a supermarket car park.