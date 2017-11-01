Coffee morning raises over £2k

A charity coffee morning held in memory of a kind hearted local man raised over £2000 for charity.

Tommy Elliott passed away in March following complications with his liver, he was well known around the city having volunteered for St John’s Ambulance for over 33 years.

Tracey Elliott presents a cheque to Margaret Young from Macmillan cancer.

His wife Tracey held a coffee morning last month to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer, who had provided lots of support for Tommy when he battled cancer last year.

The morning was an incredible success raising £2621.16, Tracey said: “I have been overwhelmed by everyone’s support and generosity towards such a great cause in tribute to such a great man.

“Without the help and support of my family, close friends and Mr Cherry the principal of the school for donating the use of their premises to me that morning, I could not have hosted such a big event”

“It went even better than I expected, we probably had about 140 that appeared. That included local councillors, family and friends and some people who had seen the article in the Star.”

This is only the beginning of Tracey’s fund-raising as she is already planning a special event in February to raise money for the St John Ambulance.

The Tommy Elliott Challenge will be a ten pin bowling competition that will pit local teams against each other, all for a good cause. What makes this event all the more special is that the idea came from Tommy himself before he passed away.

Tracey added: “We are in the early stages of getting it organised and are looking some of the companies in the town to put a team in to compete against each other. Hopefully as a result raise some money for St John in Ambulance. We had been doing first aid cover at the Special olympics earlier this year in Lisburn bowl, it was him who came up with that idea, he spoke to the properiter of the bowl and had already got the groundwork started so we are going to follow it through.” If you are interested in entering a team for the Tommy Elliott challenge contact 07743076176.