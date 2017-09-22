Coffee morning raises funds for Macmillan

There was a good turnout for the Resurgam Trust’s coffee morning fundraiser at Laganview Enterprise Centre on Friday, September 22 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among those who attended the event were local UUP MLA Robbie Butler, Mayor Tim Morrow and Cllr Tim Mitchell.

Praising all those who organised and attended the event, Mr Butler said: “I was absolutely delighted to support the annual coffee morning again. It’s great to see that so many people weren’t put off by the weather and came out to support such a worthy cause. I’d certainly urge everyone to attend any upcoming Macmillan coffee morning if they can.”

Cllr Mitchell added: “The staff at Laganview are to be highly commended for organising such a successful morning. They are a credit to the community and an example of how we all can do our bit for a worthy cause.”