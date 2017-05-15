Coffee morning fundraiser in memory of Drew Nelson

Former Lagan Valley MLA Brenda Hale is to hold a coffee morning fundraiser this weekend in memory of her friend Drew Nelson.

Mr Nelson, who was Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, passed away on October 10 last year after a short illness.

The 60-year-old Dromore solicitor, a former chairman of Banbridge District Council, was described as “the heartbeat of the Orange Order” and “perhaps its greatest ever advocate.”

Mrs Hale, who lost her Stormont seat in the Assembly election in March this year, is preparing to close her constituency office in Dromore.

However, before she hands back the keys this weekend, the DUP representative is planning to hold a coffee morning on Saturday, May 20 in memory of Mr Nelson.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Croom Elbow - the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s student accommodation at Queen’s University.

“Drew signed my first nomination papers in 2011 and I valued his support and sage advice during my six years as an MLA,” Mrs Hale explained.

“Everyone is welcome to pop in to my office at 3 Church Street, Dromore, between 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday for coffee or tea and a tray bake, and to donate to this worthy cause,” she added.