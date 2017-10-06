Coca-Cola to add sparkle at NI Chamber meet the buyer event

Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn are to attend a cross border ‘meet the buyer’ event in Belfast next month.

The company will be amongst a group of twelve high profile firms taking part in the latest Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Bank of Ireland UK meet the buyer event which will take place on 8 November 8 from 9.30am-1.00pm.

The event, which forms part of the NI Chamber and Bank of Ireland UK cross-border ‘Connecting for Growth’ programme, will allow businesses to make a pitch to these buyers whilst networking and developing links with each other through a number of activities including speed networking.

David Quigley, Country Procurement Manager at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland, one of the event’s buyers, said: “At Coca-Cola HBC, we consider our suppliers critical partners, contributing to the ongoing and sustainable success of our business. We have been operating on the island of Ireland for over 77 years and we seek to develop relationships with local suppliers, large and small, that share similar values to us and conduct their business in an ethical and sustainable manner. With the quality and breadth of companies signed up to this NI Chamber event we believe it will give us the opportunity to further develop our local supply base and add value to the local economy.”

For further information, or to apply, please visit www.northernirelandchamber.com or contact Gabi Burnside at gabi.burnside@northernirelandchamber.com.