Co. Down accent fifth SEXIEST in Ireland while Co. Antrim is 17th

The Co. Down accent is the fifth sexiest accent in Ireland, according to news and entertainment website lovin.ie.

The Co. Antrim accent features in 17th place.

Referring to the Co. Down accent, lovin.ie said "we could listen to their dulcet tones all day" but on the Co. Antrim accent they said "everyone is Gerry Adams".

Well known people from Co. Down include comedian Patrick Kielty, television presenter Frank Mitchell and broadcaster, Colin Murray

The Co. Londonderry accent was voted the sexiest.

The list was compiled by readers of lovin.ie.

To view the entire list visit lovin.ie.