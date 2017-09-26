Clubs invited to grab a slice of £4k of funding

Little Wing Pizzeria is spreading its wings into the local community and dishing out eight bursaries to local children’s clubs this November as its Little Stars scheme returns for the fourth year.

Since the scheme launched in 2014, 18 clubs from across Northern Ireland have benefitted, and this year eight clubs will receive a bursary of £500 each.

The programme is open to all clubs for kids under the age of 13 located near any Little Wing branch, including Lisburn.

Commenting on the club bursaries, Luke Wolsey, Managing Director of Little Wing Pizzeria said: “We are delighted to extend the programme to Lisburn for 2017 to mark the opening of the new branch in Lisburn Square.

“The bursary scheme is a great way to get involved with children and families in the area and I hope local clubs will apply to be in with a chance of receiving the money.”

To apply for the Little Wing Little Stars bursary scheme, children’s clubs simply need to submit a 300-word entry or create a two minute video, explaining why they need the bursary and what it will be used for, along with the location of the club’s nearest Little Wing restaurant. Entries should be emailed to bursaries@littlewingpizzeria.co.uk before the closing date of November 10.

For further information log on to littlewingpizzeria.com