Club members show support for cancer charity

Members of 1st Maze Northern Ireland Supporters Club recently handed over £300 to Cancer Focus NI.

The money was raised through a charity raffle organised in conjunction with the club’s annual darts tournament.

The tournament is held each year in memory of one of the club’s founder members, Tom Cunningham, who passed away in late 2009 after a battle with cancer.

This year’s champion was Roy Montgomery - his second success in as many years.

Club Chairman Jonathan Stronge thanked all those who bought tickets for the raffle, and the local businesses that kindly donated prizes for the fundraiser.

“We were absolutely delighted to have raised the amount of £300 for Cancer Focus NI. Since we were formed in 2006 we have always done a number of things for charity as we believe it’s important to help where we can,” he said.

“The club would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket and all the businesses that donated a prize - Walkers Fuels, Maurice Tate and Son, Greer’s Coal, The Tannery, Leathem’s Centra, Gowdy’s of Down Royal, LaganView Community Gym and Country Kitchen.”