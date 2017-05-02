Clanmil progressing plans for Mountview

Clanmil Housing Group has stressed that it is still progressing plans for the refurbishment of more than 50 former Ministry of Defence (MoD) homes in Lambeg as part of a major social housing scheme.

The Ulster Star revealed last week how the handover of the 59 vacant properties at Mountview to Clanmil has been stalled due to the political deadlock at Stormont.

In a bid to progress the scheme, Lisburn North DUP Councillors Jonathan Craig and Scott Carson have asked Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contact Secretary of State James Brokenshire in a bid to get him to step in and instruct the Department for Communities to transfer the houses to Clanmil as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing Group confirmed that while the handover of the properties from the department to Clanmil has not yet been concluded due to “the current political impasse”, preparatory work on the much-needed social housing scheme is still going on.

“In anticipation that the transfer will happen soon, Clanmil has been progressing proposals to determine the necessary refurbishment works to bring these properties back into use as social and affordable homes,” the spokesperson explained.

“In the meantime, Clanmil and the department are very appreciative of the vigilance of the local community and elected representatives in monitoring the security of these homes.”

