Claimants from local areas appear on latest RHI list

The Department for the Economy has published a list of 28 local individuals and companies that have received support payments under the non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Scheme.

According to the list, a total of 28 claims were made by individuals or organisations in the BT27 and BT28 areas.

Those listed have received support payments above a threshold of £5,000 from the opening of the scheme in 2012 to 28 February 28, 2017.

Publication of the list of individual beneficiaries follows an extensive exercise which complies with the requirements of the Data Protection Act as recommended in the Court’s judgment.

The Department wishes to make it very clear that the sole reason for publishing this list has been in the interests of transparency. Inclusion in the list does not, in any way, imply wrongdoing by any of the beneficiaries.

The full list of all claimants is available on the Ulster Star website.