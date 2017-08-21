Civil engineering firm goes into administration

Local firm TAL Civil Engineering has been placed into administration it has been confirmed.
Back in January Tal Ltd went under putting 50 jobs at risk, seven months later, administrators have now been appointed to Tal Civil Engineering Ltd.
James Kennedy has been appointed administrator of the civil engineering company and they said the aim is to ‘tidy things up to the benefit of the creditors.”
They also confirmed that this affects four or five staff members of staff directly.
