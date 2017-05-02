Cigarettes stolen during petrol station burglary

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a petrol station at Queensway in the early hours of Monday (May 1).

Detective Inspector Julie Ferguson said: “It was reported that shortly after 2.20 am of the morning in question, two unknown males damaged the rear shutter of the shop and entered the premises before making off with a large quantity of cigarettes.

“Detectives would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contact them on the 101 number quoting reference 160 of 01/05/2017.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”