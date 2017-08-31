Cigarettes stolen during burglary at commercial premises

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at commercial premises in the Grand Street area of the city in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, August 31.

Detective Constable Ruth Gallagher said : “It was reported that between the hours of 2:45am and 3am entry was gained to the premises and a quantity of cigarettes had been stolen.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have any information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact detectives at Lisburn Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 118 on 31/08/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”