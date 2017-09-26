Church volunteers praised for hosting successful community day

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath has congratulated Elmwood Presbyterian Church on the success of its Community Carnival Day on Saturday.

The event, which was attended by more than 400 people despite the wet weather, included an exotic petting zoo, rock climbing, bouncy castles and a barbecue.

“I would like to congratulate Elmwood Presbyterian Church and all the volunteers behind this event. These volunteers give generously of their time for the good of the community and I am glad that this event was well supported,” Councillor Redpath said.

“The council supports a number of similar events through our Community Festival Fund and I’m very grateful to all the organisations that organise these fun days as they bring communities together.”

Rev Andrew Thompson, Minister of Elmwood Presbyterian Church, commented: “I’m really glad that all who attended enjoyed their visit to our Community Carnival Day. Despite the poor weather, we were really encouraged by how many people turned up and we have received a lot of positive feedback from those who came.

“The event was run as part of our annual community weekend and we had a great Community Celebration Service on Sunday morning when the KlassKids puppet team from Crown Jesus Ministries shared the story of Joseph with all who came along.

“All the volunteers on Saturday were just members of our church family who have a real desire to reach out into our needy community with the love and Good News of Jesus.”