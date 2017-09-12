Church hall daubed in anti-police graffiti

An investigation has been lauched after graffiti was sprayed on the wall of Stoneyford Parish Church.

In the early hours of Monday morning vandals carried out a graffiti attack on the church writing anti-PSNI slogans on the hall.

It has been suggested that the graffiti is believed to be a response to the PSNI display at the recent community fun day.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath has condemned the attack, he said: “It is absolutely sickening that an attack like this could be carried out on church property. Stoneyford Parish Church work tirelessly for the community and make their hall available to a wide variety of community groups. The church hall is very much at the centre of the community and this sort of wanton vandalism is an attack upon the whole community.

“I am equally disgusted that the the PSNI were specifically targeted in this instance. Any threat to the safety of our police officers has to be treated with the utmost seriousness. The brave men and women of the PSNI put themselves in harms way on a daily basis. They do this to keep us safe and to protect the communities they serve. To be repaid in this way is appalling and I am sure the entire community will unite with me to condemn this attack and make clear their support for policing in our community.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken said: “Any statement that threatens anyone is to be roundly condemned. That this graffiti threatens our brace serving police officers and has been scrawled on the walls of church property, a place that should be afforded respect, is simply appalling. I urge anyone with information to speak to the PSNI.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 208 of 11/09/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.