Christmas creations raise money for MND

It was a visit to the north coast early last November, that gave Brian Johnston from Carr, Lisburn, the idea of a unique way of raising money for charity.

His grandchildren who were with him, spotted a reindeer made from logs in a shop window and suggested that he could make them one for Christmas.

Brian, by his own admission, is no DIY expert, but saw this as a challenge, and very soon had made his first reindeer.

Reasonably pleased with the result, he decided to make more, and as word got around and orders came in, Brian’s garage began to look more like a carpenter’s workshop.

He had by this time decided to donate the proceeds to Motor Neurone Disease.

The reindeer were made in different sizes, and on request, were supplied with Christmas lights attached.

As a result of this venture, Brian recently presented a cheque for £500 to Marie Holmes, Secretary of Motor Neurone Disease Northern Ireland, and he would like to thank all those who purchased the reindeer to make this possible.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the upper and lower motor neurones. The effects can vary enormously from person to person, from presenting symptoms, the rate and pattern of the disease progression to the length of survival time after diagnosis.