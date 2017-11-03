Christ Church celebrates 175th anniversary this year

Christ Church Parish Lisburn celebrates 175 years as a Church on Monday November 20, 2017.

The church has organised a variety of events to mark the occasion and has also pout together a display of photographs and memorabilia,

Rev Paul Dundas explained: “On Friday November 17 we will gather for a Celebration Meal at 7.30pm in the Hall with Bishop Alan Abernethy as our guest as we launch a book celebrating God’s faithfulness and the witness of the parish in proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This book will reflect the history of the parish and memories of parishioners and clergy. As part of the evening, memorabilia, photographs and parish organisations ‘stories’ will be on display.

“On Sunday November 19, we have a Celebration party at 10.30am with the parish children’s and youth organisations gathering for worship and refreshments afterwards. The speaker is Jill Hamilton, Children’s Project Development Officer for Connor Diocese. The evening celebration will be attended by former clergy and parishioners, community leaders and invited guests as we reflect on the 175 years and look forward in faith to what the Lord has in store for us.”