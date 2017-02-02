Children's favourite Scooby-Doo to thrill audiences at SSE Arena

Everyone’s favourite characters from one of television’s longest-running animated series, SCOOBY-DOO LIVE! MUSICAL MYSTERIES is set to thrill audiences at The SSE Arena later this month.

The much-loved Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang are set to take centre stage in an all-new family musical, presented by Warner Bros on Wednesday 15th & Thursday 16th February.

In the production Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc have been called upon to help solve an epic mystery.

But a trouble-making ghost is haunting a local theatre and Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Scooby-Doo are on their way in the Mystery Machine to crack the case. With crazy ghosts, perplexing puzzles, and an abundance of Scooby Snacks, it’s Scooby-Doo and friends at their best, travelling across the country, solving mysteries wherever they go.

“The timeless antics of Scooby-Doo and his mystery solving Gang have been delighting kids for generations,” said Brad Globe, President, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Scooby Gang home to North America in this exciting new musical for the whole family.

"Scooby fans of all ages will truly enjoy this immersive and entertaining experience.”

Tickets On Sale From: The SSE Arena Box Office: T. 028 9073 9074 www.ssearenabelfast.com

Ticketmaster: T. 0844 2774455 www.ticketmaster.ie

Show Times: 1.30pm / 4.30pm

Tickets £22.50 / £20.00 / £17.50

For information on the SCOOBY-DOO LIVE! MUSICAL MYSTERIES tour visit: www.scoobydoolive.com