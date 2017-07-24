Children from Belarus enjoy cool experience on visit to Lisburn and Castlereagh

A group of children from Belarus and their host families enjoyed a fun-packed day of activities at Dundonald International Ice Bowl during their recent visit to Northern Ireland.

Organised by Chernobyl Children’s Appeal NI, the children are staying with local families to provide a short health break from the radiation affected areas in their own country.

Welcoming the group, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “I am delighted to welcome the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal NI to Dundonald International Ice Bowl. The charity works tirelessly to provide invaluable respite to children who have faced major challenges during their young lives.

“As well as providing a well-deserved day out, the programme has proven to provide significant health benefits, which includes boosting children’s immune system and positivity by taking them out of a contaminated area, even for a few weeks. This break to Northern Ireland therefore provides massive benefits, which we are only too glad to support. ”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “Chernobyl Children’s Appeal NI have been visiting Dundonald International Ice Bowl over the last decade and I am delighted to welcome another group back to the facility to enjoy a fun session of ice skating and ten pin bowling.

“I would like to thank the charity for their fantastic work and the host families who warmly invite these children into their homes to be part of their family during their stay. I hope the group enjoy the remainder of their time in Northern Ireland and look forward to welcoming many more groups back to Dundonald International Ice Bowl in the future.”