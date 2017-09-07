Children enjoy absolutely quacking fun at Duck Derby

Local children celebrated the end of the summer holidays by taking part in the annual Duck Derby at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

Children who attended the council-run summer scheme had the opportunity to purchase and name a ‘lucky duck’ for the big race, with proceeds from the event going to the Mayor’s charities - The Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity NI.

Winners of the Duck Derby and their winning ducks with Alderman James Tinsley and Mayor Tim Morrow.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex for organising the event and the children for raising funds for my charities,” said Mayor Tim Morrow.

“I hope the children enjoyed the spirit of the Duck Derby and it proved to be a fun activity to celebrate the end of the school holidays.”

More than 200 ducks made a splash along the Lazy River, all striving to clinch a coveted podium place. Madison Wellby’s ‘lucky duck’ crossed the finish line in record time to claim gold, while the next two podium places were clinched by Rose Morgan and Jack Loughhead, with only one ‘duck length’ separating the pair.

“The council has enjoyed another successful year of summer scheme programmes with over 2,000 children taking part in a range of activities at venues across Lisburn and Castlereagh,” said Alderman James Tinsley.

“The summer activity schemes not only provide valuable support to parents throughout July and August but they also give children the opportunity to try a new sport or activity which will hopefully see many take their first steps to a lifetime of physical activity.

“The Duck Derby is always an exciting conclusion to the summer scheme programme and I hope the children enjoyed the event and look forward to taking part in further activity schemes in the near future.”

Meanwhile, a Halloween Activity Scheme will run at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex from Monday, October 30 – Friday, November 3 from 9am - 4pm.

For further details contact the centre on 028 9267 2121.