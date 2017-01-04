Charity pays tribute to crash victim and former colleague

Former colleagues of a Lisburn man who died in a crash on the M2 have paid tribute to an “amazing and dedicated” support worker for people with a learning disability.

Stephen Martin (35) of Ward Avenue in Lisburn was involved in a collision in his Seat car with several other vehicles between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes last week. His funeral took place in Lisburn.

Agnes Lunny, Chief Executive of Positive Futures, said Stephen, who worked for the charity until the end of last summer, had been a valued member of the team at its Windermere Supported Living Service in Lisburn for five years.

She said: “This terrible news came as a huge shock to all those in Positive Futures who knew Stephen. He worked across a number of staff teams in the Windermere Service, but played a particular role in supporting a young man with a complex autistic condition. We extend our sincere condolences to Stephen’s partner Esther, who had also worked for us for six years, and to his daughter Evelyn.”

Claire Gawley, Deputy Manager at the Service, added: “Stephen was a very quiet and private person but really came out of his shell when he was around the people we support. He made such a huge difference in their lives. He was an inspiring, amazing and dedicated member of our team.

“He was incredibly reliable, loved his work, and always had a smile on his face.

“He was very well thought of and will be sadly missed by all here who knew him.”