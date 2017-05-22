Charity hair cut to help bereaved family

A local woman is set to get her hair chopped off to raise money to build a memorial garden in memory of a young Dromore mother of three who died from meningitis last year.

Rachel Bickerstaff is aiming to help two good causes on Friday when she is getting her long red hair cut off and donating it to the Little Princess Charity, who make the hair into wigs for young children battling cancer.

She is also hoping to raise money for a memorial garden in honour of Danielle Cosgrove, a 25-year-old mother of three who tragically lost her life to meningitis. Rachel told the Leader that any left over money raised will go towards a meningitis charity.

She said: “The hair will be donated to the Little Princess Charity, I have seen people doing it and really wanted to raise money for a good cause.

“I thought this would be something that could help meningitis charity and create the memorial garden for Danielle’s children. While the money raised will go towards a memorial garden for Danielle, any money raised over £1,000 will go towards a meningitis charity.

“I have really curly hair and have been growing it and have only had my hair cut about three times in the last five years. It is a big deal for me to have my hair cut off like this but my hair can always grow back. Also a child will benefit from my hair when it is made into a wig by the charity.”

Speaking about why she wants to donate the money for a memorial garden for Danielle, Rachel said: “I have a wee boy and his dad died when he was just a baby and I recently told him that his daddy was in heaven. I took him to his dad’s grave and felt bad about taking him there, then I thought Danielle’s children are really small and they have to grow up without a mum.

“Danielle’s loved ones have a wish of building a little garden at Danielle’s mum’s home so that her children and family have somewhere they can feel at peace and closer to Danielle.” If you would like to donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rachel-thompsonbickerstaff