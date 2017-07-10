Charity car wash remembers John

A car wash held at Crumlin Fire Station raised over £1600 recently in aid of Leukaemia Lymphoma NI, in memory of Crumlin man John Hynes (Beanzy).

John who worked for Mivan died from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in February 1997 and so his sister Leanne Cascone decided to fundraise for a local charity to mark the 20th anniversary of her brother’s death.

Leanne who has been fundraising since July, last year and helped organise the recent event along with Michael Duncan of Crumlin Fire and Rescue and The Beanzy Crew.

Leanne has had a keen interest into the on-going advances for the treatment of this disease and the progression into finding a cure and has so far raised over £10,000.

Leeanne has read many articles about the condition and even attended lab tour visits at the Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI CCRCB centre, based on the Lisburn Road, Belfast.

Leanne said, “20 years ago when we lost John, people diagnosed with Leukaemia and other blood related cancers only had a 25% chance of survival.

“With the continued research funded by LLNI, this has increased dramatically to a 75% survival rate.”

Leanne took part in the London Marathon on April 23, 2017 to raise money for the charity.

Throughout the year, Leanne organised various fundraising events two car washes through the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, one in Antrim last year and one in Crumlin. She also held a cinema night in Comber, at the end of November last year.

Leanne’s Just giving page closed at the end of July. She was part of a team of 25 runners and walkers who organised for 3k, 10k and half marathon event. There is a street collection planned in Lisburn on July 22, to complete her year of fundraising.

LLNI has also been chosen for the ‘charity of the quarter’ for Belfast International Airport.

Leeanne would like to thank everyone who has supported who has supported her for the last 20 years and for donating to the fundraising events she has been involved in.

She said, “John (Beanzy) was truly a people person and mixed with everyone from all sides of the Crumlin Community. He showed kindness and compassion to others and would have been so chuffed to see people coming together to make a difference in his memory.”