Chamber to seek assurances over public realm works

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the news that £3.7 million has been allocated for additional public realm works in the city centre.

However the organisation, which represents many local business owners, has said that it will be seeking assurances from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council that disruption will be kept to a minimum during the period of works.

The project, funded by the council and the Department for Communities, will see pavements, lighting and street furniture enhanced in a number of streets around the city centre.

Revealing that the Chamber has requested a briefing from the council to obtain more information about the project, President Jonathan Steen commented: “The original public realm scheme timescale over-ran and caused widespread problems for many of our members in the city centre.

“We will be seeking reassurance from the council that any disruption will be kept to a minimum.”

The Chamber hopes that a meeting will be held within the next few weeks to discuss the new plans in more detail.

