Chairman welcomes new retail outlet to city centre

The Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee has wished the owners of a new city centre clothing outlet all the best for their latest venture.

Alderman Allan Ewart recently visited Nadine McCallum and Leanne McCandless at RSVP - a new, independent ladies’ fashion house in Lisburn city centre.

“Congratulations to Leanne and Nadine with their second ladies’ fashion house, following on from Rose and Poetry which has been very successful,” he said.

“It is vital that we have a good mix of independent retailers to make sure we keep our city centre a welcoming and vibrant place to come and shop.”