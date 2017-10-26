Celebrating International Children’s Day in Lisburn

The Welcome Project and The Resurgam Trust provided excitement and free entertainment for children and young people at International Children’s Day 2017 at Old Warren Primary School.

Alderman Stephen Martin welcomed the crowd and officially opened the event, which was supported by the NI Housing Executive, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Safe Food.

There were a number of activities for all age groups, but particularly for children, including African drums, Polish dance, music from Lawrence T & the Wolfmen and a special instrumental performance from children who handmade their instruments on the day.

All the musical activities provided a positive and cheerful atmosphere at the event, which also incorporated sports activities, a climbing wall, arts and crafts workshops, photo booths and various foods on offer.

A networking event, incorporated as part of the day, was funded by the Safe Food community food initiative, which is designed to help families make healthier choices. Partners in the initiative include Tesco, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, SE Health and Social Care Trust, Lisburn Food Bank, Big Lunch, Dig Deep and ATLAS Women’s Centre.

Asia Jarzynska, Project Manager of The Welcome Project, said: “Like the past number of years this year was another fantastic success, helping to bring people together to embrace and celebrate diversity and I would like to thank all our partners and stakeholders for assisting in the day but would also like to thank everyone who came along and made it such a great day all round.”