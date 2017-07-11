CCTV team spot pair attempting to pay for goods using fake notes

A man and woman have been arrested after attempted to use counterfeit notes in a local store.

A spokesperson for Citywatch NI posted on their Facebook page: “CityWatch CCTV Operators received a report from Security at Bow Street Mall that a male and female had attempted to pass counterfeit £10 notes in stores in the mall.

“Thankfully the eagle eyed staff members spotted the fake notes and refused to take them. The male and female were then observed getting into a vehicle and police were informed.

“The female was then arrested for 3 Counts of Possessing an Offensive Weapon.

“The male was arrested for (wait for it, deep breath) 3 counts of passing counterfeit currency, 1 count of possessing counterfeit currency, driving whilst unfit, no insurance, driving whilst disqualified, possession of class a drugs, possession of class c drugs, 3 counts of possessing of an offensive weapon and dangerous driving and the car was seized for no insurance.

“Both are now on their way to custody and the car is on its way to the pound.”