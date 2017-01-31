CCTV team spot man urinating against shop front

A man caught on CCTV urinating on a shop front was then arrested for drink driving.

On Facebook, Citwatch NI posted: “He was detected by CityWatch CCTV Operators urinating against some shop fronts before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

“Police were informed and directed to the vehicle which police stopped a short distance away.

“The male was breath tested and arrested for Driving with Excess Alcohol and on top of that he was also arrested for Indecent Behaviour.”