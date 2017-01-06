CCTV team spot fare dodgers

A pair who made off from taxi without paying were caught when they returned to Lisburn the next day, thanks to eagle-eyed CCTV operators.

The male and female had been dropped at a local shopping centre by the taxi and had claimed they were going to get money from an ATM.

Posting on their Facebook page, Citywatch said: “After stating to the driver that they would nip in to use the ATM before paying they decided to make their way straight through the shopping centre and out the other end, never to return and leaving the driver sitting waiting for the best part of an hour.

“Yesterday Citywatch CCTV operators observed the pair back in Lisburn City Centre and Police were informed. Both were then Arrested for making off without payment.”