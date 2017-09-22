CCTV operators alert police to male who had cannabis

Police caught a man in lisburn in possession of cannabis thanks to eagled-eyed CCTV operators.

CityWatch staff observed a group of young males make their way into Castle Gardens, Lisburn.

They said: “One of the males was seen to produce a cannabis grinder and place the contents into rollup paper.

“Police were informed and directed to the area and on seeing police the male then discarded the Grinder and papers.

“Police were informed of this and a search of the area resulted in the Grinder being recovered and a small amount of Herbal Cannabis inside.

“The male was issued with a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) for Possession of a Class B drug. CityWatch CCTV Operators will continue to proactively monitor the area of Castle Gardens and surrounding areas of concern.”