Cash stolen during a burglary at Lisburn business

Police in Lisburn have appealed for information following a burglary at a local business.

A sum of cash was taken from Complete Wellness Therapies, Market Square on Tuesday (November 7).

A PSNI spokesperson said that it is believed the incident occurred between 5.00pm and 6.00pm.

“£30 in coins and £50 in £5 notes were taken along with a green purse with a multi coloured design and a gold clasp. If you have any information please get in touch with Police at Lisburn quoting the reference CCS201711070210.”

A post on Complete Wellness’ Facebook appealed for a return of the items, they posted: “Someone has come into our beautiful space and stolen a purse from our staff room.

“We are extremely upset as a team and a community that this could happen and appeal to the perpetrator to leave it back asap.”