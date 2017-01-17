Cash for ash scandal: More than 80 applications came from local area

More than 80 organisations in Lisburn and surrounding areas made applications to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, it has been revealed.

According to figures released by the BBC’s Nolan Show, there were a total of 29 non-domestic applications received from the BT27 and BT28 (Lisburn) postcode areas, 29 from the BT29 area (Glenavy/Crumlin) and 14 from the BT26 area (Hillsborough/Annahilt). There were also 14 submitted by applicants in the BT25 area (Dromara/Dromore).

It is not known how many of the applicants were successful in being accepted for the scheme.

The details of those accepted to the scheme haven’t yet been made public.

The non-domestic RHI scheme provides non-domestic properties such as businesses, farms, schools and churches with ongoing payments for the use of an eligible renewable heat technology.

The scheme closed to new applications on 29 February 2016 amid concerns that it was open to abuse and that “serious systematic failings” could leave local taxpayers facing an overspend bill of more than £490m.