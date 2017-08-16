Caregivers become Scambusters in Lisburn

In support of Scam Awareness month, held in July, local at-home care company Home Instead Senior Care trained members of their care team in scam awareness to help fight back against fraud affecting the elderly in Lisburn.

Home Instead partnered with the National Trading Standards Scam Team (NTSST) to help combat mass market scams affecting the elderly community. As part of July’s senior fraud campaign, the caregiving team from Home Instead has successfully completed a new and innovative e-learning and training programme, designed by the NTSST.

Owner of Home Instead, Lynn Elliott said: “We want to make sure that our elderly clients are protected from scammers, so we have trained our caregivers to know all about the different scams and how to spot the warning signs; they are our very own Scambusters!

“But it isn’t just for the clients we care for; we share our knowledge and training with the local community giving free talks about scams, what to look out for and what to do.”

For more information about talks, to request your copy of a ‘Senior Fraud Protection Kit’ or about the services provided by Home Instead, call 028 9560 9910 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/downlisburn