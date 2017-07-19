Caragh’s taking a hike for TinyLife

A Lisburn girl has teamed up with Northern Ireland football legend David Healy to help promote a mountainous fundraising challenge in support of local charity TinyLife.

Caragh Milligan, the youngest ever footballer to represent Northern Ireland at international level, and the Linfield manager are urging people to sign up for this year’s Slieve Donard Challenge and raise much-needed funds for Northern Ireland’s premature and sick baby charity.

The climb up the iconic Slieve Donard, which at 850 metres above sea level is Northern Ireland’s highest mountain, will take place on Sunday, August 27.

The event will raise funds for TinyLife’s wide range of support services, which are provided free of charge to the families of babies who are born prematurely or who spend time in neonatal care.

TinyLife services include home based volunteer support, breast pump hire and baby massage to name but a few and are available right across the province.

Event organiser Andrea Milligan said: “The Slieve Donard Challenge is an excellent event which appeals to so many participants for all sorts of reasons. Perhaps you would like to set yourself a personal challenge this year or maybe you are walking the route remembering the challenges your little one faced on their journey through neonatal. Whatever your reason, there is a real sense of achievement for one and all at the end of the challenge.

“TinyLife is already supporting an incredible number of families in Northern Ireland but signing up for events like the Slieve Donard Challenge ensures that we reach more families in their time of need.”

For information about the different sign up options for this year’s Slieve Donard Challenge log on to www.buytickets.at/tinylife or call TinyLife on 028 9081 5050.