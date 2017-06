Hillsborough Presbyterian Church Car Boot and Table Top sale (Orr Hall) will be held on Saturday July 1, including Farm Produce, Nearly New Clothes Stall, Bric a Brac, Book and Cake Stalls.

The sale will be held from 8.00am - 12noon.

Refreshments including Tea/Coffee, Bacon Butties etc served. Gates open 8.00am.

Cars/Tables £5 Vans £10.