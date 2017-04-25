Can you help reunite Jax with his family?

A six-year-old autistic boy and his Lisburn family have been left heartbroken after their much beloved family dog has gone missing.

Jax, the four year old has been a integral part of the Gourley family for four years and is the best friend of young Dean, who has autism.

Jax has been missing since last week.

The black Yorkshire Terrier mixed with Cocker Spaniel went missing from the family’s home in Hillhall last Wednesday and despite posts on the Star and social media, Jax still has not been found.

It is believed that he got when the gate at the home was accidently left open, Dean’s father James said: “Dean is our youngest child and he has autism and when we got Jax, Dean was just two years old.

“Jax is another family member and Dean is lost without him. He asked this morning if we would get an ornament of a dog and name it Jax until he comes home because he misses him so much.

James said: “If anyone see him, he has a dog tag with the number to phone, which is my wife’s please contact one of us.

Jax is one of the family.

“Jax is such an important part of our family life and he is a lifeline for our son Dean, so please if you have seen him around, seen him advertised or even know who is looking after him, please let us know.”

If you see Jax please contact James on 07931 681908‬.