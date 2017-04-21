Can you help find missing dog?

A Lisburn family are appealing for help to find their much loved dog, Jax who has gone missing.

James Gourley said the four year old dog has been missing for two days after he ran off from the family home in Hillhall.

James said: “If anyone see him, he has a dog tag with the number to phone, which is my wife’s please contact one of us. Thanks.”

If you see Jax or have spotted him recently please contact James on 07931 681908‬‬