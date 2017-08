Police are concerned about the whereabouts of missing Brendan McDermott from the Lisburn area.

Mr McDermott is said to be 5ft 9 inches in height and was wearing a navy baseball cap, green blue and white striped t-shirt and shorts when he went missing.

A post on PSNI Lisburn Facebook page asks for anyone with any information about him to contact police on 101 quoting 513 of 16th August 2017.