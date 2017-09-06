Call for more support for working families

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has said that increasing the basic allowance of free childcare available to working parents would have a transformative effect on the lives of many children and their families.

Mr Catney has repeated the SDLP’s call for increasing the basic allowance from 12.5 hours to 20 hours, with a view to an increase to 30 hours as an increased allowance comes into effect in England.

“It’s a sad state of affairs when the Tories are providing more support for working families than we are here,” he said. “But that’s exactly what’s happening as the basic childcare allowance rises in England.

“The SDLP has made repeated costed proposals for an increase in the basic allocation of free childcare for working parents from 12.5 hours to 20 hours, with a view to increasing it further to 30 hours. Introducing that change would positively impact the lives of countless families in this constituency.”