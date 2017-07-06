Cable work starts in Maghaberry area

NIE Networks will be laying a new underground power cable along the Mullaghcarton Road, Lisburn to extend the electricity network.

The work will start on 24 July for approximately 11 weeks.

Teams of specialised engineers will be working on the project to lay the cable.

Due to the nature of the work, the Mullaghcarton Road will be closed from its junction with Cross Lane to its junction with Yewtree Hill Road. Local access will be retained for residents.

NIE Networks will be writing to all affected customers directly to provide them with information on the road closure and access arrangements.

Where possible, arrangements are being put in place to minimise disruption to local residents.

The work is scheduled to complete in October 2017.

It is part of an investment to upgrade the electricity network in the area and help Northern Ireland meet government targets for renewable energy.