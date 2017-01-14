US Consul General pays visit to Lisburn

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Daniel Lawton, the US Consul General for Northern Ireland, to the city to discuss a range of business issues.

Based at the US Consulate in Belfast, Mr Lawton has been in post for the past 18 months.

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce members enjoyed a working lunch with the US Consul General at Alfredo's on the Square.

The senior diplomat used his visit to the city this week to meet with members of the local business community.

Chamber president Jonathan Steen and vice-president Evan Morton welcomed Mr Lawton to Lisburn and arranged a visit to local retailer Smyth Patterson where Paula Rogan hosted a tour and discussed how the store plans future investment in the premises to maintain their position as a destination store.

A working lunch then took place at Alfredo’s on the Square where the Consul General was introduced to a number of officials from local banks along with leading business owners.

Mr Lawton reported that the US Consulate in Belfast was established in 1796, making it the second oldest in the world, and for many decades linen was one of the primary items exported to the USA and Lisburn played an important role in this trade. Today, one of the US Consul’s key roles is to facilitate two-way trade between Northern Ireland and the USA.

Commenting on Mr Lawton’s visit, Mr Steen said: “Many local business are already doing business in the USA and many would like to explore opportunities. It was a pleasure to host the US Consul and to give him an insight into many successful businesses located in Lisburn.”