Top industry accolade for Lisburn logistics firm McCulla Ireland Ltd

Lisburn-based logistics company McCulla Ireland Ltd has won the ‘Temperature Controlled Operator of the Year’ title at the Motor Transport Awards.

The prestigious event, which took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane, was attended by more than 1,600 guests and was hosted by broadcaster Gaby Logan and comedian John Bishop.

McCulla Ireland was praised by the judges for its “innovative, comprehensive and flexible” approach to the frozen and chilled sector throughout the UK and Ireland and the rest of continental Europe.

At the post-awards interview, Ashley McCulla, Managing Director of McCulla Ireland, gave credit to the 200-strong McCulla team, saying: “The key thing is that it’s our team that made this happen. As the directors, we show the way that we’re trying to go and try to set the example, but it’s the staff that do the job; everybody from our drivers to our loading bay staff to the administration staff and the traffic planners. Everybody in the team is why we are here.”

Often dubbed ‘The Oscars of the Transport Industry’, Northern Irish businesses have rarely been represented at this awards event in its 32-year history. Award winners are typically large UK corporate operators.

Carol Thompson, the firm’s Finance Director, added: “We are so proud that, as a family business, we were still deemed worthy of being up there [on stage].”

The Motor Transport accolade follows McCulla’s success at the first ever NI Family Business Awards, where the company was named ‘Mid-Size Family Business of the Year’.

Established in 1969, McCulla Ireland has sites in Lisburn and Dublin and now operates a fleet of around 100 trucks and 150 trailers.