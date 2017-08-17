TK Maxx unveils new Lisburn store

Lisburn’s new TK Maxx outlet at Laganbank Retail Park officially opened its doors to crowds of excited shoppers on Thursday morning, August 17.

The discount designer fashion and homewares retailer made the move to the new premises at Laganbank Road from Bow Street Mall.

Shoppers get a first look at the new TK Maxx store.

Among those who attended the official opening was Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Cllr Tim Morrow.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “We are really excited to open our brand new store in Laganbank Retail Park. TK Maxx is a store that offers a huge choice of great value style, for the wardrobe and the home all under one roof. With thousands of new items arriving each week, customers will always find something individual and special at a great price every time they visit.”