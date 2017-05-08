Team from Cafe Vic-Ryn crowned champions after sporting success

The finale of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council ‘Business Games Challenge’ took place recently at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, with Café Vic-Ryn crowned overall champions of the competition.

The first event of its kind in the local area, the Business Games Challenge was part of the council’s Business Solutions ‘Invest in Health, Profit in Business’ programme, jointly funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Niamh Chambers (left) collects the plate trophy on behalf of the council team at the tag rugby final from Barbara Porter, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Senior Officer from the Public Health Agencys Belfast and South Eastern Team.

The Games were a three-stage challenge of dodgeball, Olympic handball and tag rugby, with businesses from across the council area competing for the top prize.

In the Olympic handball stage Café Vic-Ryn won the cup final and B&M Bargains won the plate final. In the tag rugby tournament King Comms Ltd won the cup final and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council won the plate final.

In the first of the sporting challenges, the dodgeball cup was won by Spartan Sports Coaching, with Cafe Vic-Ryn the winners of the plate.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Cllr Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “It is great to see so many local businesses commit to participating in this three-stage challenge, which demonstrates a great team culture across the business sector. Each event was very well supported by local businesses and all those who played thoroughly enjoyed them.

Try time: Diving over the line to score a try during the tag rugby competition.

“The social aspect of the Business Games brings camaraderie and competitiveness along with valuable networking opportunities. The health benefits of participating in team sports are positive and one of the key foundations of the Invest in Health, Profit in Business programme.”

The businesses that took part in the last two rounds of the competition were Café Vic-Ryn, B&M Bargains, Out There Services, NTCLTD, Fusion Heating, Norman Elliot & Co, Cardan, Bob & Berts, Game Lisburn, NI Probation Board, King Comms Ltd and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Cllr Tim Morrow, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “During my attendance at the events I was amazed by the strong team spirit across all the businesses taking part; and the atmosphere was fantastic as a result of the camaraderie of the teams and the council officers who managed the events.

“I would like to thank the PHA for funding this project that was implemented by the council. It is a fantastic example of partnership working and supported one of our main goals of encouraging as many people as possible to become involved in physical activity to increase health and wellbeing.”

Celebrating with a selfie: Caf� Vic-Ryn celebrate winning the final of the Olympic handball round of the Business Games Challenge. They are pictured with Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council's Development Commitee and Councillor Rhoda Walker.

Barbara Porter, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement senior officer from the Public Health Agency’s Belfast and South Eastern Team commented: “These games have just been great for not only strengthening partnership working between PHA, council and the business world but it gave the participants an opportunity to try different games and for local businesses to get to know one another while helping the PHA to increase people’s activity levels. I would like to congratulate everyone for taking part and the council for making it all possible.”

Saula ului Matairavula from King Comms Ltd (left) collects the trophy at the tag rugby final from Councillor Tim Morrow, Chairman of the council's Leisure & Community Development Committee.